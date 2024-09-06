Eva Longoria's Husband Jose Baston: Inside Their Marriage

For Eva Longoria, true love was worth the wait! The Desperate Housewives actress met her perfect match when she crossed paths with now husband José “Pepe” Bastón.

Who Is Eva Longoria’s Husband?

Eva and José met for the first time in 2013 when they were introduced by a mutual friend.

“I was getting out of a bad relationship, and he was getting out of a relationship, so there wasn’t a connection,” she told People in 2017. “So, we had a pleasant conversation but there was no real connection.”

Prior to meeting the producer, she was married to her first husband, Tyler Christopher, from 2002 to 2004. The Only Murders in the Building actress was married to her second husband, Tony Parker, from 2007 to 2011.

She knew José was The One early on in their romance. They went on a first date the day after they met, and the rest was history.

“It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry,” Eva said.

José, who was born in Mexico, was previously married to Natalia Esperón from 1995 to 2005.

When Did Eva Longoria Marry Jose Baston?

Eva announced she was engaged to the film executive in December 2015. “Ummmm so this happened….#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness,” she captioned a photo of her kissing her beau on Instagram. Her ring was on full display in the romantic snapshot.

In May 2016, Eva and José walked down the aisle in a beautiful wedding at his home in Valle de Bravo, Mexico. Victoria Beckham served as a bridesmaid and also designed her pal’s dress for the big day.

During an appearance on the podcast “A solas con,” Eva could not help but praise her husband after celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

“I think I am very lucky in love, I had three good husbands … no, wonderful, good, now I have a wonderful husband, but the other marriages prepared me for this, for Pepe,” she said. “With Pepe it is another level, it is a very special marriage.”

“I don’t like being with people to pass the time, I better put that energy into myself, I have never been afraid of being alone, I like being alone. Now, with my husband I tell him: ‘Let’s see, I need time with me,’” the Texas native added.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston Welcomed a Son Together

Eva and her hubby announced they were expecting their first child together in December 2017. They welcomed their son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, in June 2018. The little one enjoys joining his mom on set when she is at work and traveling the world with his famous parents.

The Young and the Restless alum gushed about motherhood and getting to see her son develop his own vibrant personality. In June 2024, Eva made an appearance on Today, revealing that her son was “very cultured.”

“Oh my God, you know what, I love is he’s always with me when I’m working,” she explained. “If we’re in Spain, we just all go to Spain. If we’re in Rome, we’re all in Rome. And he’s very cultured.”

“‘Oh mom, can we have macaroons if you go to Paris?’ ‘We can eat jamón when we’re in Spain,’” Eva said. “I just love how global he’s growing up, and understands and appreciates other cultures and other languages.”