Mom of one Eva Longoria seems to have made a new friend! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, she debuted her baby boy Santiago’s favorite new snack — and it’s made by Jennifer Garner‘s health food company Once Upon a Farm.

“Thanks @jennifer.garner and @onceuponafarm for the yummy snacks today! He’s obsessed with this squash flavor! 😋,” Eva, 44, wrote via Instagram next to a snap of her 1-year-old son enjoying the baby food. She ended her caption with the hashtags, “#feedfresh, #farmerjen and #jenandthegiantsquash.”

After seeing that super adorable pic, Jen, 47, commented, “WHAT?! Thank you, Eva and Santiago!! Such a privilege to feed such an awesome little guy. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🌟.”

Jen’s company is something she holds very near and dear to her heart. To make Once Upon a Farm work, the Alias star purchased the Oklahoma land where her mother, Pat, once lived.

“It just makes you happy to pick something up and eat it,” she previously said to CBS about the blueberries she grew there. “If I had any idea how happy it would make my mom to be part of bringing this little farm back to life, I would have done it ten times over.”

Plus, the best part about Once Upon a Farm is that Jen, her mom, and uncle Robert, work on it together. “I wanted the business to be connected to my family,” she said. “Your family just has a connection to the land that has raised them.”

Who knows? Maybe Jen might bring Santiago some more snacks from her farm. The little guy seems to love it as much as he enjoys going to the park with Eva and his dad, José Bastón.

“He’s funny. He has my humor. He’s silly and I’m silly,” the former Desperate Housewives star explained about her baby boy. “He’s a little ham. He hams it up all the time.”