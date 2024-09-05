Eva Longoria’s life was forever changed when she welcomed her first kid, son Santiago Enrique Bastón, with her husband, José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón, in June 2018.

Eva Longoria Married Jose Baston in 2016

Eva and José got engaged in December 2015 and got married in May 2016, in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, at his home.

“There were so many memorable moments,” she said of their nuptials while promoting the film Lowriders. “Then the tequila kind of blurred it all! But [Pepe] surprised me throughout the night — a surprise singer, a surprise video, a surprise this. So every half hour there was another surprise that I was like, ‘I can’t handle any more! My heart is going to explode!’”

Eva Longoria Welcomed Son Santiago in 2018

In December 2017, Eva announced she was expecting her first child with her husband. She was 43 years old when she gave birth to Santiago. She opened up about becoming a parent later in life.

“He was meant to be with me at this stage,” the Desperate Housewives actress told Parents Latina in August 2019. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much even though it doesn’t seem that way!”

From very early on in Santiago’s life, he accompanied his mother to work on film and TV sets.

“He is with me all of the time!” she told People 10 months after his birth. “If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that he is on set with me, that he’s in meetings with me.”

When it came time to celebrate her son’s first birthday, Eva pulled out all the stops with a bash at Disneyland.

“Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy,” she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. “Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!”

While he’s still very young, Eva said she would fully support Santiago if he decided to become an actor in the future.

“Santiago goes to work with me and is so sweet — he causes no trouble,” the Only Murders in the Building actress said in a December 2018 interview with People. “He comes on the set, but so far has not given an opinion of my work! When I direct, he watches me and pays close attention. If he decides to be an actor when he grows up, of course I would support him!”

In June 2023, Eva revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that her son’s first language is Spanish.

“I didn’t grow up speaking Spanish,” the doting mom told host Kelly Clarkson. “We lived in Mexico City and I was just shooting in Spain. He’s super fluent and corrects me all the time and he does it with, like, attitude.”

During an appearance on Today in June 2024, Eva said that her son is “very cultured.”

“Oh my God, you know what, I love is he’s always with me when I’m working,” she gushed. “If we’re in Spain, we just all go to Spain. If we’re in Rome, we’re all in Rome. And he’s very cultured.”

“‘Oh mom, can we have macaroons if you go to Paris?’ ‘We can eat jamón when we’re in Spain,’” the People’s Choice Award winner added. “I just love how global he’s growing up, and understands and appreciates other cultures and other languages.”