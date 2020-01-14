It’s great to see Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón are still keeping the spark alive! A year and a half after they welcomed their baby boy, Santiago, into their lives, the couple were seen going on a romantic dinner date together in West Hollywood.

Eva, 44, hopped out of a white luxury vehicle wearing a knee-length sweater dress and a pair of black boots. She carried a green gift bag in her hand when she entered the restaurant Mr. Chow on Tuesday, January 14. After meeting her hubby inside, she left the venue holding José’s hand and he looked extremely protective of his wife.

It seems the couple got Santiago a babysitter so they could have some alone time together. Hopefully, leaving him at home didn’t make Eva feel anymore anxious.

“The one thing I did not expect when Santi was born was the amount of anxiety I was going to have about the world. Like everything affects me now: the news, articles, and climate change and like everything scares me,” the Desperate Housewives star previously told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner.

“My anxiety has just gone through the roof going, ‘Oh my God, I have a better place!’ So it’s made my philanthropic work more intense,” she continued. “It brought an insane intensity. I’m like, ‘We have to save the world! Oh my God!’ I didn’t expect that. Like I was like, of course I do charity work and I do philanthropies, but now and it just means so much more.”

Baby Santi is Eva and José’s life! One thing the actress wants to do with her family is “dream bigger” with her husband by her side.

“When I was younger it was so much about what I needed to accomplish, and I’ve accomplished so much already that I can really sit back now and enjoy the success and continue to dream bigger with a partner,” she once gushed to Stellar.

We’re happy Eva is living her wildest dreams!

Scroll below to see photos of Eva and José going on their dinner date!