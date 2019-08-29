She has plenty on her plate, but Eva Longoria always finds time to stay healthy and in shape — and she proved that once again by sharing a clip of herself breaking a sweat!

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, August 30, to post a video while working out and pumping some iron! However, there’s a reason the A-lister is going all out in her fitness routine. “Working out today … so that I can have wine tomorrow,” Eva captioned the vid.

Fans were loving the video, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Love it Eva! Keep inspiring me!” one person said. Another added, “You deserve wine, go girl!” The Desperate Housewives alum welcomed her first child Santi in 2018 with her husband, José Bastón. Ever since giving birth to her baby boy, Eva has been quite open about her desire to get back into shape — and she’s even reaching out to some notable faces to reach her goals.

“Eva has been inspired by the likes of [Jennifer Lopez] and other fit celebs in their 40s, and she’s got the fitness bug big time. But she wants to take this a step further and is going all-out to bulk up and achieve a body that’s both shredded and jacked at the same time,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She’s drawn up a whole new diet consisting of tons of protein and healthy energy snacks that fire her up for hardcore gym workouts — two hours a day at a minimum. She’s lifting kettlebells and free weights at home, too, that’s how dedicated she is to pulling this off.” Incredible!

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold costar also told Us Weekly, “Now I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I’m barely starting to get back into it.”

She added, “I still love yoga! My workouts now are more weight training.”