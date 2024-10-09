Eva Longoria and Son Santiago Make Red Carpet Appearance [Photos]

Eva Longoria and Son Santiago Make Adorable Red Carpet Appearance in France: See the Sweet Photos!
Eva Longoria brought the cutest date along to the Global Gift Gala in Paris — her son, Santiago! The doting mom posed for photos on the red carpet with her little one, proving that they have the sweetest bond.
The appearance came after she gushed about how cultured Santiago, 6, is becoming.
“He’s always with me when I’m working,” the Desperate Housewives actress said during a June appearance on Today. “If we’re in Spain, we just all go to Spain. If we’re in Rome, we’re all in Rome. And he’s very cultured.”
“‘Oh mom, can we have macaroons if you go to Paris?’ ‘We can eat jamón when we’re in Spain,’” she added. “I just love how global he’s growing up, and understands and appreciates other cultures and other languages.”
