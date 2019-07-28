Think you know everything about Emmy-nominated Schitt’s Creek costars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara? Here are five facts about the Canadian actors from throughout their 40-year friendship.

We’ve Known Each Other Forever

Catherine started as a waitress at Toronto’s Second City improv-comedy theater when Eugene was a cast member there in the mid-’70s. She tried out for the troupe, and “it was a really good audition, but the general feeling was she was just a little young,” remembers Eugene, 72, about Catherine, 65. “Less than six months later, she was in the cast. She replaced Gilda Radner.”

We’ve Won Emmys Before

Both took home writing Emmys for SCTV Network 90 in the ’80s and are nominated again for best actor and actress as a rich couple forced to live in a small town on Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek. “I’m still a little stunned and excited,” says Eugene of his first acting nod (Catherine was nominated for 2010’s TV movie Temple Grandin).

Schitt’s Creek Is a Family Affair

Eugene co-created the sitcom with son Dan Levy, 35, who also plays his offspring on the show. “Obviously you’re at an advantage when you’re writing a family dynamic and you’ve experienced the dynamic,” says Dan.

We’re Happily Married — to Other People

Eugene has been wed to writer Deborah Divine since 1977, while Catherine met husband Bo Welch when he was production designer on her 1988 film Beetlejuice. Catherine and Eugene went out a few times in the ’70s, but she says, “We probably wouldn’t still be working together if we’d gone longer on the dating.”

We’re Kindred Spirits

“I’ve never considered myself a comedian,” says Eugene. “We’re both character actors.”

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!