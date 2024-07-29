Home Town’s Erin and Ben Napier revealed they just made a big purchase and were eager to show it off to their fans!

In an Instagram post on July 27, Erin, 38, shared that she and her husband bought a new trailer for their family, which includes daughters Helen and Mae.

“We’ll never get rid of Jolene the Airstream … But we didn’t know how to camp with 2 kids the way we built it. So meet our new camper, Gru,” she captioned a series of photos on her page.

“He’s ugly on the outside, but real sweet on the inside,” the caption continued. “The cheapest beach, lake and mountain house in one. (we bought the camper from a family who bought it from @driftless_rv_renovators — who did a beautiful job! we updated the bedroom and bunks ourselves to work for @scotsman.co since he’s a giant and two little girls who love wallpaper and blackout curtains.)”

In the first picture, Ben, 40, sat on the floor with his daughters in front of the kitchen as they played with their toys. As if we needed any further proof — the woodworker really is the best dad to his adorable girls!

The room boasts a patterned carpet, white cabinets and what looks to be a digital fireplace. In the background, bunk beds for Helen, 6, and Mae, 3, could be seen. In another photo, Erin showed off the master bedroom in the camper, which was decked out in striped curtains and a simple olive green bedspread.

The couple also showed off the dining and seating area, which has a circular table with brown and black chairs and a brown leather sofa. In a third photo, Ben held a drill in his hand as he stood in front of some cabinets. There was one noticeable piece of decor that melted fans’ hearts — a hand-drawn picture done by one of their daughters was hung up on the wall.

Country superstar Miranda Lambert commented on the post, writing, “Camp life is the best life.” Miranda, 40, previously showed off her own 1954 Flying Cloud in a video with People in June 2022. She decked out the space with the perfect decor to reflect her personality.

Home Town fans may remember when Erin and Ben renovated their firstAirstream during an episode of the HGTV show in June 2020. The mobile home was actually a gift from Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, whom they have been friends with for a few years.

Following the renovation, Erin shared a post on Instagram about spending more time in the camper with her family, as well as thanking those who were involved in the project.

“We’ve taken 3 camping trips since quarantine began and have 4 more scheduled before summer’s end,” she revealed. “We have had our sweetest memories as a family to date inside this little airplane without wings and I can’t wait to show Helen the USA as she grows up.”