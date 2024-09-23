Erin Napier Shares Photo of Daughter Mae's New Bedroom Decor

Erin Napier revealed the adorable new decorative addition to her daughter Mae’s bedroom in a post on Instagram.

“Big sissy has a net, baby sis needed one too,” Erin, 39, captioned a photo of Mae, 3, sitting in her bed on Sunday, September 23, with a canopy hanging above her. The room is decked out in green floral wallpaper with a lamp hanging on the wall next to the bed.

Mae held a book in front of her face as she sat on her bed with her stuffed animals. To match the wallpaper, she has a white bedspread with green floral accents on her bed.

“I used to have a similar canopy when my daughter was young,” one person commented on the post, while another said, “Wonderful room for that precious girl! Love love the paper!”

Fans may remember when the Home Town host shared a photo of her eldest daughter Helen’s bedroom in September 2023, showing off a similar canopy hanging above Helen’s bed.

“Helen’s bedroom has a mosquito problem we have been trying to solve for weeks,” she wrote alongside the post at the time. “Today’s solution may be her favorite thing EVER.”

Helen’s room also has colorful wallpaper on the walls, featuring images of trees and wildlife. A tan and white area rug sits underneath the bed, which has brown wooden bars at the head and foot of the bed.

“Oh my goodness! My sister and I absolutely had these nets as preteens, and we LOVED them!” one person wrote in a comment on the post at the time. “Felt like we were royalty every morning waking up to that view.”

Erin and her husband, Ben Napier own a craftsman cottage in Laurel, Mississippi, as well as a vacation home in the countryside.

“I grew up on a 40-acre chicken farm and would pick out a baby chick to be my pet every time a new load would come,” Erin told Southern Living of the decision to purchase a second home. “My playtime consisted of climbing a lot of trees and digging for arrowheads in the woods. That’s not something our girls can do in town. I want their bathwater to be dirty at the end of the day, so it means they weren’t just playing on screens.”

The HGTV star explained that she fell in love with the home’s Tudor-style architecture and design elements.

“One reason we had to get this house was its very British look. It feels as though you’ve crossed the ocean and you’re not in Mississippi anymore. It’s like a vacation for us,” she told the outlet. “All the cozy rooms with dark wood make it seem as if you’re sitting beside a fire — that is the dream for me. I love this style so, so much.”

Since the purchase of the home, fans got to see the renovations take place via photos that the couple posted on Instagram. And the outside of the home is just as breathtaking as the inside, all thanks to Ben’s great ideas.

“Today, I want to tell you about the stone. I’ve never been to the U.K., but it will happen one day. The homes in the Scottish and English countryside always feature these beautiful gardens and farms with stacked stone walls,” Ben, 40, wrote in a May 24 Instagram caption. “I spent 2 years gathering everything I wanted to use to build. These stones are from the Ozark mountains, but I found them on #FacebookMarketplace in #Brooklyn. Not that Brooklyn, the Brooklyn outside of @campshelby1917. Now, I am not a #freemason, but I just kept positioning them over time until they felt nice and sturdy. More posts coming, but let me know what yall want to know about? #EnglishCountryGarden.”