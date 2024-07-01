One look at Erin Napier’s whimsical garden might make you want to start planting flowers! The Home Town host showed off the sprawling grounds of her Mississippi vacation home in a recent Instagram post.

“The cotton candy skies tonight, and a garden fit for a rose (dewitt bukater) @scotsman.co,” she captioned two photos of her marvelous outdoor space last week.

Erin, 38, and husband Ben Napier’s 1930s country home is truly what dreams are made of. The craftsman previously discussed the garden’s British influences and the design process.

“Today, I want to tell you about the stone. I’ve never been to the U.K., but it will happen one day. The homes in the Scottish and English countryside always feature these beautiful gardens and farms with stacked stone walls,” Ben, 40, captioned a May 24 Instagram post. “I spent 2 years gathering everything I wanted to use to build. These stones are from the Ozark mountains, but I found them on #FacebookMarketplace in #Brooklyn. Not that Brooklyn, the Brooklyn outside of @campshelby1917. Now, I am not a #freemason, but I just kept positioning them over time until they felt nice and sturdy. More posts coming, but let me know what yall want to know about? #EnglishCountryGarden.”