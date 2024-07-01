Erin Napier Shares a Look at Gorgeous Garden at Mississippi Vacation Home With Ben Napier
One look at Erin Napier’s whimsical garden might make you want to start planting flowers! The Home Town host showed off the sprawling grounds of her Mississippi vacation home in a recent Instagram post.
“The cotton candy skies tonight, and a garden fit for a rose (dewitt bukater) @scotsman.co,” she captioned two photos of her marvelous outdoor space last week.
Erin, 38, and husband Ben Napier’s 1930s country home is truly what dreams are made of. The craftsman previously discussed the garden’s British influences and the design process.
“Today, I want to tell you about the stone. I’ve never been to the U.K., but it will happen one day. The homes in the Scottish and English countryside always feature these beautiful gardens and farms with stacked stone walls,” Ben, 40, captioned a May 24 Instagram post. “I spent 2 years gathering everything I wanted to use to build. These stones are from the Ozark mountains, but I found them on #FacebookMarketplace in #Brooklyn. Not that Brooklyn, the Brooklyn outside of @campshelby1917. Now, I am not a #freemason, but I just kept positioning them over time until they felt nice and sturdy. More posts coming, but let me know what yall want to know about? #EnglishCountryGarden.”
A few weeks later, he explained the decision to install raised flower beds in the garden.
“The raised beds, while maybe not the star of the show, were and are the main event. They have proven to be the best decision we’ve made for growing veggies,” Ben captioned a June 12 Instagram post. “These are built from non treated oak crossties that are cut for the railroad. We stacked them in a way that required very little cutting because we were out of time. I studied LOTS of English gardens with this style of raised bed.”
The couple is currently growing an array of vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and peppers, in their garden. The backyard aso features terracotta rain barrels on each side of the greenhouse.
“My granny had 55 gallon drums to catch rain water out of her gutters. She told me that her flowers preferred rain water,” Ben wrote in a June 8 Instagram post about the garden. “I wanted to do the same thing, but these are prettier than a big blue barrel. Fun story, these have a plug in the bottom. I set them up at first and didn’t put the plug in. After multiple storms, they were still empty.”
While their primary residence is still their Laurel, Mississippi, cottage, Erin and Ben decided to purchase the home so that their daughters, Helen and Mae, could grow up on a farm and have plenty of time spent out in nature.
“I grew up on a 40-acre chicken farm and would pick out a baby chick to be my pet every time a new load would come,” Erin told Southern Living in October 2023. “My playtime consisted of climbing a lot of trees and digging for arrowheads in the woods. That’s not something our girls can do in town. I want their bathwater to be dirty at the end of the day, so it means they weren’t just playing on screens.”