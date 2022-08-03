Erin Napier’s relationship with her husband, Ben Napier, couldn’t get any cuter! The Home Town hosts took a trip down memory lane by revisiting the place where they first fell in love — Jones College. The mom of two shared a sweet Instagram post on August 1 from their trip, where they recreated an old photo.

“Had lunch at our alma mater today and took a picture in the spot where we met in the yearbook office,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a throwback picture. “We were 19 and 21 and had no idea this is what our future would be like. Still my biggest crush.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

The post was full of love and supportive comments from their fans who have been a part of their Home Town journey from the very beginning. The New York Times bestselling author and the former minister met in the sweetest way possible. Erin was the editor of the college yearbook and was assigned to do a story on Ben. Once the pair met up to work on the story, sparks flew.

They officially began dating in December 2004 and professed their love for each other six days later. The couple both ended up transferring to the University of Mississippi. They got engaged in 2007 during a romantic bookstore proposal.

“He gave me the ring I always wanted, white and rose gold with antique filigree,” Erin shared in a July 2011 post on her blog. “My very thoughtful Ben felt a regular ring box just wouldn’t do. He found an antique ring box to give me. There were flowers in mason jars all around the balcony and our photos were pinned to the walls and on the table.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

After the pilot of Home Town aired on HGTV in 2016, the design duo were elated to expand their family. They welcomed their eldest daughter, Helen, in January 2018. Their youngest daughter, Mae, was born in May 2021. Since they began sharing their lives with the world on television, it seems like Erin and Ben’s love for each other has only gotten stronger.

“I’m thankful to be in your circle, with your arm around me, that you pick me first to be on your team, that you assume yourself to be a friend to every stranger you meet and that you say ‘I love you,’ after every phone call, even a question from the grocery store aisle about cereal,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2018 just after they became parents. “I am thankful for everything about you, and especially, that you made me a mother.”