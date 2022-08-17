As if Erin Napier and Ben Napier couldn’t get more talented, the pair revealed that they will be making their acting debut this winter! The HGTV duo will be appearing in the new film A Christmas Open House on Discovery+. Keep scrolling to learn all of the details so far about their exciting new project.

What Roles Will Erin and Ben Napier Play in the Film ‘A Christmas Open House’?

It’s no surprise that much like their jobs in real life, Erin and Ben will be portraying characters that are experts in restoring homes. Their roles of Henry and Sarah Wright were based on the success of their real-life series Home Town.

“Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices,” a synopsis of the film read, per Variety.

Erin formerly studied graphic design before rising to fame restoring homes in Laurel, Mississippi, while her husband is a former youth minister with a passion for woodworking. His craftsmanship led him to snag the spinoff series Home Town: Ben’s Workshop in 2021.

Who Are Erin and Ben’s Costars in ‘A Christmas Open House’?

The couple will be appearing in the film alongside Katie Stevens, Victor Rasuk and Bobbi Eakes. Katie portrays property stager Melissa Norwood who renovated her mom’s new home with the help of her high school crush.

The decision to cast both HGTV stars and Food Network stars in this year’s holiday lineup was a no-brainer for the producers at Discovery+. In 2021, Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond appeared in Candy Coated Christmas, which proved to be a big hit for the network.

With four new holiday films on the roster this year, some other familiar faces from beloved reality programs will be making appearances. Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr landed a role in Designing Christmas. Chef Bobby Flay is starring in One Delicious Christmas and fellow Food Network star Duff Goldman joined the cast of A Gingerbread Christmas.

“As we developed the scripts for all four projects, there were some very obvious story details and plot lines that helped inform who would best fit for each title,” Kathleen Finch, chief content officer of US Networks Group, told Variety in August 2022. “Erin Napier told us how much they love Christmas and Christmas movies, and how excited they would be to participate, so we developed an opportunity for them. Long before HGTV fans met Hilary Farr, she was an actress, so stars aligned for her to return to something she loves.”

When Will ‘A Christmas Open House’ Premiere?

All four of the Christmas films including A Christmas Open House will launch on November 11, exclusively on Discovery+.