Erin and Ben Napier are happy to welcome back a veteran of the Home Town franchise in the new season of Home Town Takeover. Jonathan Walters lent a hand to the duo during season 3 of the HGTV renovation series.

“Our kids were little babies at the same time, we shared diapers,” Ben, 40, said of his family’s bond with Jonathan’s family in a Tuesday, June 4, interview with People.

“And now, the kids can do so much. We were just at one of the houses, doing gardening, and our kids were helping us paint garden signs,” Erin, 38, added.

Erin and Ben are the proud parents of daughters Helen and Mae, who were so happy to travel with them to Sebring, Florida, to film the show’s new season.

“Mae likes projects! She wants to get in there, but she’s only 3,” Erin gushed. “Helen just likes to observe. She’s a mama’s girl, she wants to be wherever I am, so she’s watching. Then, she’ll get in the car and ask a lot of questions, talk about things she thought were pretty.”

Home Town fans might remember Jonathan from his work as the project manager on Home Town until the end of season 3.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

In May 2019, Erin announced Jonathan’s departure from the TV program in Laurel Mercantile blog post.

“He’s been our project manager on #hgtvhometown since the very first episode. The bearer of bad news + the solution opportunist and, apparently, according to Twitter, the heartthrob of Home Town (sorry ladies, he’s married 😄)” she wrote alongside some photos with Jonathan and his wife.

“He’s leaving us for greener pastures (sunnier shores?) in Florida and tonight we said goodbye for now,” he added. “We’ve been having dinner dates at Tabella since the show began. Ugh. We hate goodbyes, y’all.”

Months later, the graphic designer revealed some new additions would be added to the show in Jonathan’s absence.

“This season, you’re going to meet some new folks since our project manager, Jonathan, took a new opportunity in Florida, in the town where he grew up,” Erin wrote in a blog post in November 2019. “Our new project managers, Chase and Katie, have been champs at managing the TV construction learning curve. As leaders on the show, it’s our job to all work together and make sure these houses happen on time and we’ve nailed it on the first eight out of 16. I can’t wait for you to meet Chase and Katie!”