Enrique Iglesias Is a Hero to His Kids! Meet the Singer’s 3 Children With Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias is a natural when it comes to writing and singing songs, as he’s released several big hits including “Hero,” “Bailando,” “El Perdedor” and more. When speaking about his family, though, Enrique is an even more incredible dad to his three kids, Nicholas, Lucy and Mary.

The Spanish superstar shares his children with his longtime partner, Anna Kournikova. Enrique and the former professional tennis player’s relationship goes back to the early 2000s when they first met on the set of his 2001 music video for “Escape.” Per Us Weekly, the two started dating shortly after and later made their debut as a couple at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards that August.

Throughout the early years of their romance, Enrique and Anna kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight. Though fans wondered if they ever had plans to say “I do,” the accomplished athlete said marriage was not “important” as long as she was “in a happy relationship.”

During an interview for Women’s Health‘s November 2011 cover story, Anna noted although she isn’t stressed about making it down the aisle with Enrique, she did yearn to start a family with the handsome hunk. “I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt. I love taking care of people,” she gushed.

Fortunately for the pair, Anna’s wish came true — though more than 15 years after they starting dating — when the couple experienced parenthood for the first time in December 2017, welcoming twins Nicholas and Lucy. The lovers later expanded their family when the former Biggest Loser trainer gave birth for the second time to daughter Mary in January 2020.

Since welcoming little Mary into their lives, Enrique and Anna couldn’t be happier with their adorable trio. While the Grammy-winning performer joked he wasn’t “sleeping” as he adjusted to life as a dad of three, he insisted he was having a “great time.”

“I mean, I wouldn’t change it for nothing in the world,” he marveled to Entertainment Tonight in March 2020, adding he doesn’t mind changing diapers or doing making baby bottles. “I actually am [a] pretty hands-on [dad].”

To learn more about the couple’s children, keep scrolling!