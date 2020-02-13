Congratulations are in order for Enrique Iglesias and longtime partner Anna Kournikova, who welcomed their third child together on January 30.

The 44-year-old singer announced the news with an adorable photo of him carrying his newborn. “My Sunshine 01.30.2020,” he captioned the snap. Anna, 38, also shared her own photos of their bundle of joy. In the pics, their latest addition is wearing a pink bow. However, the couple has yet to confirm the baby’s sex.

Prior to Enrique and Anna announcing the arrival of their third baby, his older half-brother brother Julio Iglesias Jr., revealed the pop star became a third-time dad. “I’ve already become an uncle,” the 46-year-old said during an interview with Chilean radio station ADN. “My brother now has three children. He’s very happy.”

This wasn’t the first time Enrique and Anna kept their pregnancy a secret. The pair also share 2-year-old twins — a daughter named Lucy and a son named Nicholas, whom they didn’t tell the world about until months after their birth in December 2017.

The parents of three began dating in 2001, and haven’t looked back since. Enrique and Anna act like husband and wife. For instance, the blonde beauty wears a ring on ~that~ finger. However, they have never actually tied the knot. To them, though, they don’t feel the need to. “We’re just as happy,” he said in a 2017 interview with The Sun. “There comes a point when you’ve been with someone for a certain amount of time and I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven’t walked down the aisle.”

Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock

Since becoming a father, Enrique’s outlook on life has changed. His kids are his main priority. “There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping [my singing career] didn’t cross my mind,” Enrique told the outlet the following year. “That probably could become a reality in the near future. Maybe. I don’t see myself [doing] anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad.”

We are so happy for Enrique and Anna!