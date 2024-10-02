Emily Blunt is going above and beyond to help brother-in-law Stanley Tucci this awards season, going as far to enlist high-powered husband John Krasinski and their massive Los Angeles social network in her effort.

“John and Emily are pretty shameless about using their AAA-list friend group to advance their personal causes, and getting Stanley an Oscar this season has become the priority for them ever since they learned that his movie Conclave was a genuine winner,” a source exclusively tells Closer.

The 63-year-old actor’s upcoming thriller film Conclave, which premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival in August and will hit theaters in the United States on October 25, scored positive reviews and is generating Oscar buzz.

This may be Stanley’s shot at taking home the Academy Award after being previously nominated for his performance in The Lovely Bones, and Emily, 41, and John, 44, are here to help.

“Stanley has had a brilliant career,” the source says. “He’s been snubbed before, and he really wants to win this time. He’s ready to cash in his chips and claim his prize. But Stanley only has a path to another nomination, and even possibly a first win, because of his incredible family connections and the influence the Krasinski-Blunts have over people.”

Stanley has known Emily since their time on set of the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada. Years later, the actress introduced Stanley to her sister Felicity Blunt during her own wedding to John in 2010 — and the rest is history. Felicity, 43, and Stanley married in 2012, officially making him and Emily family.

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Audi

John and Emily are “friends with everybody from Matt Damon to Cillian Murphy to Christopher Nolan, and those guys all have Oscars and love to vote for their pals,” the source says. “To be clear, Stanley’s great in the movie, but the plan here is for John and Emily to soft-pressure their buddies to put Stanley over the top because they see him as long overdue.”

The insider insists that John and Emily are “committed to this,” adding, “They are friends with the most powerful actors in L.A., England and New York. Is that enough to finally get Stanley his Oscar? We’re about to find out.”

A separate source told Closer in June that this may be Stanley’s last shot at taking home the gold since he’s much more focused on his personal life these days.

“Stanley is a beloved figure in Hollywood, and he’s made some classic movies, but he’s slowed down the number of roles he’s taken over the last few years to focus on his reality TV work, his health and his family,” the source said.

“It’s kind of a big deal for him to turn up in [his new movie] Conclave in such a juicy, exciting role that people are already talking about,” the insider continued, noting that first-look footage wowed attendees at the 2024 CinemaCon convention earlier this year in Las Vegas.

“In a competitive year, this might be his last chance to go for the gold,” added the insider. “He needs all the help he can get, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are leading the charge!”