Sesame Street star Emilio Delgado portrayed Luis Rodriguez, the Fix-It Shop owner, on the series beginning in 1971. After establishing a tremendous career on television for more than 50 years, he also ventured into singing and activism. Emilio died on March 10, 2022, and is survived by his wife, Carole Delgado, and his two children, Aram and Lauren.

“Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Emilio Delgado, known the world over for his role as Luis on Sesame Street,” a statement from Sesame Workshop read. “A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations.”

Courtesy of Emilio Delgado/Instagram

The Mexican-American actor got his big break in 1968, starring in the soap opera Canción de la Raza. Three years later, he took on the role that he would later become best known for, the jolly repairman on Sesame Street. In one of the most memorable and iconic episodes to date, Emilio’s character married Maria, portrayed by Sonia Manzano.

In his personal life, Emilio got married to Carole in 1990, two years after the TV wedding took place. The couple attended several red carpet events together as the California native continued his success on the children’s program. They were all smiles as they posed for photos at the HOLA Awards in 2010 and the ​​We Wish You the Merriest annual event in 2013.

The Law & Order alum also shared several photos with his wife on Instagram in the months before his death, including a throwback of the first selfie they ever took together in 1986. He posted a sweet picture posing with his wife on Valentine’s Day in 2022. The pair celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary back in January 2020.

Carole was by Emilio’s side when he received a devastating blood cancer diagnosis in December 2020. She was one of his many loved ones surrounding him when he died at their Manhattan home after he had been in hospice care. The pair were dedicated to working with and serving on the board of the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice. The organization shared a statement on Twitter after Emilio’s death.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend & @RustinCenter Board Member Emilio Delgado We send our love to his wife Carole & his family which truly included us all,” the community activist center wrote in the statement. “He will be missed but his spirit, energy, & kindness remains with us ‘¡Pa’lante!’”