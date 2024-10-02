Elton John stepped out amid his ongoing health battle for a rare appearance in New York City. The “Rocket Man” singer attended the New York Film Festival premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late with his husband, David Furnish, on Tuesday, October 1.

Elton, 77, sat in a chair on the red carpet as he posed for photos with David, 61, and the documentary’s codirector, R.J. Cutler. That night, Elton, who shares kids Zachary and Elijah with his husband, took the stage to perform “Tiny Dancer” for those in attendance. He also spoke about his recent health battles.

“To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left. I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate,” he said in a speech.

“I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip,” Elton continued. “But I’m still here. And I can’t thank you [enough], you’re the people that made me. I want to thank David and Zachary and Elijah for making me the happiest man in the world.”

That wasn’t the only time the dad of two gushed about his family during the night.

“I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children. And it satisfied me so much,” Elton said. “I’ve never felt happiness like I have now.”

“As you know, I decided to stop touring because I’m 77 years of age, I’ve done all there is to do, to play. I’ve succeeded. I’ve been there and I’ve done it,” he explained, referencing his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour appearance, which took place in Stockholm in July 2023.

“I’ve still got to make room because I’m still going to have music in my life,” Elton said. “But the most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah, and my family and my friends. I found utopia and I’m so thrilled.”

The appearance came after Elton announced on September 3 that he was suffering from a “severe eye infection.”

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” the statement continued.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

While the Grammy winner assured fans that he is on the mend, an insider previously told Closer in September that he’s leaning on those around him for support.

“Elton refuses to be seen as weak,” the source said. “He’s so determined to maintain his larger-than-life image — but the truth is he can hardly move without help!”