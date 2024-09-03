Elton John revealed he is experiencing extreme side effects from a “severe eye infection,” which has impaired his vision.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” the “Piano Man” singer wrote in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” he added. “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

The comments section of the post flooded with well wishes and support from friends, fans and other stars.

“Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you,” Donatella Versace wrote underneath the post with heart emojis.

“Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend,” Billie Jean King said in a comment.

“Sending golden,healing vibes Elton,” Hannah Waddingham penned.

The announcement came just one year after Elton, 77, was hospitalized after taking a fall at his villa in Nice after closing out his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop.

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a representative for the star said in a statement at the time. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In March 2024, Elton’s husband, David Furnish, provided an update on the singer’s health after he underwent knee replacement surgery.

“Both his knees were bent so badly, but his left knee is now perfectly straight. His right knee is still bent so he’s going to have another surgery in April,” David, 61, told Variety at the time.

But despite his surgery, David assured fans that Elton was still hard at work on various projects.

“He’s been working away,” he added. “I don’t think you’re going to have to wait too long [for new music]. I can’t say when but he’s making real progress. It was important for him when he came off the road to have a little bit of a breather and a break. But he’s always said he’s retiring from touring, but he’s not retiring from working.”

Elton and David share kids Zachary and Elijah, who largely influenced the hitmaker’s decision to step away from touring.

“The way Elton dotes on his twins is so sweet, he turns to total mush around them,” an insider told Closer in July. “They bring him so much happiness and seem to have totally changed his outlook on life.”

David echoed the same sentiment about his husband in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2024.

“We’ve got our sons, you know, they’re getting into their teenage years now,” David said of fatherhood and why Elton will likely not tour again. “We don’t want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It’s sort of a key decade, I think, in a child’s life.”