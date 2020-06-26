Ellen Pompeo absolutely adores being a mom to her three kids, and her best quotes about Stella, Sienna and Eli prove it. Whether she’s gushing over her children’s accomplishments or offering advice for fellow moms and dads, the Grey’s Anatomy star always has something to say about her beloved brood.

Ellen became a mom alongside husband Chris Ivery when their eldest daughter, Stella, made her debut in September 2009. The couple — who got married in 2007 — welcomed baby No. 2 in August 2014 when daughter Sienna arrived via surrogate. A little over two years later, Ellen and Chris completed their family when she gave birth to son Eli in December 2016.

Although it’s normal to get overwhelmed as a parent, Ellen said she considers her family to be in a “very blessed situation.” Despite her hectic schedule as an actress, the Station 19 alum revealed she actually feels “lucky” compared to other moms.

“[Motherhood for me] isn’t a challenge with respect to the women in the rest of the world,” she once told Entertainment Tonight. While the TV producer acknowledged she has “days where [she feels] really guilty,” she gives more credit to parents who don’t have as much help.

“All working moms have their challenges and I’m incredibly lucky compared to most,” she continued. “I can afford help and I’m fortunate … [my kids] can spend time on set with me. So I think everything in my life is a blessing. I’ve got my little challenges, but they’re insignificant compared to what real working moms go through.”

Even though Ellen said she has it easier than most, the Catch Me If You Can actress isn’t one to beat herself up if she’s having a bad day. “Every mistake and every moment is a teaching moment. I make a lot of mistakes. You just learn,” she previously told InStyle. “Kids are just so open and honest, and you could get down on yourself a lot as a parent, like ‘Oh I’m not there enough.’ It’s easier to beat yourself up and feel guilty.”

Ellen is one inspiring mama!

