There are a lot of big changes happening in Ellen Pompeo’s life! The Grey’s Anatomy star announced she was leaving the franchise after 19 seasons in November 2022. She’s since been spending more free time at her Malibu beach house with her husband, Chris Ivery, and their three kids, Stella Luna, Sienna May and Eli Christopher.

Ellen purchased the pad back in 2013 as a place to escape for the weekends. The Golden Globe nominee and the sportswear executive are also owners of a Mediterranean-style villa in Los Angeles that has been seen in several of her Instagram posts over the years. Whenever Ellen and Chris are in need of a quick getaway, they travel down to their beach house with marvelous ocean views and so many gorgeous rooms to hang out in.

The Law & Order alum has many talents and hobbies, including home design. When she first bought the beachside property, Ellen fell in love with a vintage leather sofa from the ‘60s and worked with designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to design the rooms around it. Everything from the marble walls to the colorful artwork was inspired by the unique couch. The Massachusetts native could not be happier that she was able to turn the house into a home.

“I truly enjoy the craft and art of houses,” she told Architectural Digest in November 2022. “It exercises a different creative muscle.”

The sofa isn’t the only piece of furniture in the home from the ‘60s. In the children’s dining area, Ellen furnished the room with Swedish chairs as well as a table from Yves Saint Laurent’s studio that was formerly used as a cutting table.

“The kids have a lot of fun at this table throwing food at each other and then I scream at them from over there,” she said in a YouTube video while pointing to the formal dining room. The custom-made table in the formal dining room has a lazy Susan in the middle, perfect for when guests come over and want to help themselves to food.

Ellen loves cooking and the kitchen is one of the most important rooms in the house for the TV star. She placed three stools at the kitchen island for her kids to come sit and watch her cook. For the mom of three, there’s truly nothing that beats spending time at her beachfront home with her kiddos and her hubby!

Keep scrolling to see photos inside of Ellen’s Malibu beach house.