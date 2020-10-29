Ellen Pompeo and her youngest daughter, Sienna Ivery, enjoyed a rare outing at a health food store in Calabasas, California. The Grey’s Anatomy icon and her 6-year-old were spotted adorably holding hands as they made their way to their car on October 27.

Ellen, 50, and her little girl stepped out on Tuesday afternoon to grab a few pumpkins and some groceries. The mother-daughter duo looked fabulous in their trendy ensembles as they walked with their cart before unloading the items into their vehicle and heading home.

The Catch Me If You Can actress enjoyed a solo outing with her youngest daughter, but she’s also the loving mom of her two other kids, Stella Ivery, 11, and Eli Ivery, 3. Ellen shares her children with her longtime husband, Chris Ivery, whom she married in 2007.

When she’s not filming a new episode of Grey’s or working on a new Hollywood project, you can typically find Ellen enjoying time with the record producer, 53, and their family. Unfortunately, the SAG Award winner once dished she spends most of her time worrying about her babies.

“Life can be quite painful for me sometimes because I feel things so deeply, and I feel things even more deeply now that I’m a parent,” she shared with InStyle in May 2018. “You worry so much about them … and it’s really hard. We’re living in a crazy, polluted, violent, angry world. There’s a lot to be fearful of for them.”

Even though she struggles at times with how quickly her kiddos are growing up, Ellen insisted she has it a lot easier than most parents. Because her livelihood and career allows her to “spend [more] time” with her family, she has “days where [she feels] really guilty” about little complaints.

“[Motherhood for me] isn’t a challenge with respect to the women in the rest of the world,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2012. “All working moms have their challenges, and I’m incredibly lucky compared to most. I can afford help and I’m fortunate.

The Old School alum added, “I’ve got my little challenges, but they’re insignificant compared to what real working moms go through.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Ellen and Sienna’s outing!