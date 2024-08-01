In The Last Picture Show, Ellen Burstyn plays the unhappy wife of the town’s richest man who tries to warn her beautiful teenage daughter about the pitfalls of adulthood. When the film came out in 1971, Ellen’s heartfelt performance garnered a lot of Academy Awards buzz. “I found the amount of my wanting it just disgusting,” Ellen, 91, exclusively tells Closer. “So on the morning they announced [the nominees], I drove to the beach and sat there all day, not knowing whether or not I had been nominated so I could separate myself from that profound yearning experience I was feeling.” It was only when Ellen returned home and found her apartment filled with flower arrangements, that she realized she’d been nominated.

Ellen would win an Oscar a few years later for her starring role in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. This gifted actress is also a recipient of Tony and Emmy awards for her work in theater and television — including a recurring part as Christopher Meloni’s mother, Bernadette, on the Law & Order franchise. “I’m most proud that I’m still working,” Ellen says, “that I’ve been able to sustain a career all these years.”

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I thought of being a veterinarian, but I always felt that I was an actress. Whenever I got on­stage in school, it felt like something I knew I could do. It’s what came to me naturally.

Who were your favorite actresses back then?

Betty Grable and June Haver. I really thought at that time of wearing sequined dresses and

being glamorous.

Was your family supportive of your dreams?

My mother, when I told her, said, “Oh, you’ve got pipe dreams in your head.” But it was clear to me it was what I could do.

You made your debut on Broadway in 1957. How did it come about?

I was a model, and I did commercials and summer stock. I decided I wanted to do a Broadway play and asked everybody I talked to if they knew how I could get an audition. And somebody said yes! She was a secretary to one of the bigger theater agents. She said they were looking for an actress to play a model. I auditioned and I got a lead on Broadway.

Wow, that was fast!

Yes, but it was a difficult experience. The other actors were working with someone who had no schooling, no training and no experience and was the lead. There was a certain amount of resentment. But I got through it eventually and learned how to act.

What are your memories of filming ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’?

It was an ideal situation. We just played together. Kris [Kristofferson] had never made a movie before. He needed a bit of encouragement, which I was glad to give. Diane Ladd was [an Actors] Studio actress — and, of course, her daughter, Laura Dern, was in a scene in the restaurant. It was her first film. It was really a wonderful experience.

Who have been some of your other favorite costars?

I have to say with Same Time, Next Year, I had two brilliant costars. Onstage, I did the play with Charles Grodin. And then I did the film with Alan Alda. I think of it as a woman who had two brilliant husbands in two separate marriages. They were both such wonderful actors and people. I just loved working with both of them.

What have been some of your other most memorable career experiences?

When I did The Last Picture Show, I had this young man write to me and tell me that he was suicidal. He decided to kill himself that evening, but that day he went to see a movie — The Last Picture Show. He said that there was something about my character. He felt, “Well, she’s not very happy either. But if she can get through it, I guess I can.” And he thanked me for saving his life.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Wow, that’s amazing.

It was a very odd experience, but what was even more unusual was years later — about 10 years later. It was Christmastime, but my son had just gotten married. I let him have Christmas with his new wife and her family. I said, “What am I going to do with myself ?” So I decided to visit the AIDS ward at the hospital. A man walked into the room, burst into tears and said, “I can’t believe I am seeing you. Do you know who I am?” I said no. He said, “I’m the one that wrote to you. You saved my life. Now at the end of my life, I get to thank you.”

That’s incredible.

It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life. It also speaks to the effect that movies have on people. It’s not just superficial.

Do you feel like you had to make a lot of sacrifices for your career?

I don’t know that I’ve made any sacrifices. I think my career has enriched my life in many ways. And deeply. I’ve been able to have a family and a career. My son is a wonderful human being. I’ve traveled. I think I’ve lived the life that I hoped to live.

Do you have grandchildren?

Yes, I have one granddaughter, Emily. She is a stage manager. I started taking her to the theater when she was 3 years old. And she grew up wanting to be in the theater.

What do you enjoy most about this chapter of your life?

I like that I’m still working, and I like my relationship with my son. I am very stimulated by my work. I have a publisher, and I’m writing a book of my favorite poems. I’m having a very good time with that right now. Anytime I do anything creative, I feel like I’m growing more brain cells — and I think I am.

Is there any wisdom you live by?

Well, I put this in my book: One time the Dalai Lama was asked what his religion was. He answered, “My religion is one word — kindness.” I think that’s my religion, too. All of the major religions have spoken about kindness. The more kindness we can manifest in the world, the better the world is, and the better we are. That’s the only wisdom I know.