Elizabeth Taylor may be known as one of the most iconic actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but the Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? star also made headlines for her high-profile relationships and eight marriages.

Before Elizabeth died from congestive heart failure on March 23, 2011, at the age of 79, the star was married to seven different men (she and actor Richard Burton were married twice).

Closer takes a look back at all eight of her failed marriages.