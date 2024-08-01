Elizabeth Taylor was well known for her acting career and love life, though she took pride in her role as a mother. How many kids did Elizabeth have, who did she share her children with and what did she say about motherhood?

How Many Kids Did Elizabeth Taylor Have?

Elizabeth was the mother to four children. She became a parent when she welcomed baby No. 1, son Michael Wilding Jr., in January 1953 with her second husband, Michael Wilding. The couple then expanded their family when Elizabeth gave birth to son Christopher Edward Wilding in February 1955.

The Poker Alice actress divorced Michael in 1957, and she moved on when she married her third husband, Mike Todd, that same year. Elizabeth gave birth to their daughter, Liza Todd, in August 1957. Unfortunately, Liza didn’t get to spend much time with her father and he died in 1958 when he was involved in a plane crash.

Elizabeth became a mother of four when she and husband Richard Burton adopted their daughter, Maria Burton, in 1964 when she was 3 years old. Maria was a German orphan, and Elizabeth had started the adoption process before she married Richard.

Did Elizabeth Taylor Have Grandchildren?

The There Must Be a Pony actress’ family continued to grow as her children welcomed kids of their own, and she had 10 grandchildren in total.

Michael Jr. and Johanna Lykke-Dahn welcomed daughter Laela Wilding in 1971, followed by daughter Naomi deLuce Wilding in 1976. Meanwhile, Michael Jr. and his second wife, Brooke Palance, welcomed son Tarquin Wilding in 1989.

Christopher was Elizabeth’s next child to have kids of his own when he and Aileen Getty welcomed son Caleb Wilding in 1983. The pair then welcomed son Andrew Wilding the following year. Following their split, Christopher had son Lowell Wilding with Margaret Carlton in 1991.

Liza is also a mother, and she welcomed son Quinn Tivey with Hap Tivey in 1986, followed by son Rhys Tivey in 1991.

Meanwhile, Maria is the mother to daughter Elizabeth Carson and son Richard McKeown. Elizabeth works as a social worker in New York and is an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, though not much is known about Richard’s private life.

What Did Elizabeth Taylor Say About Motherhood?

Despite being one of the most famous people in Hollywood and having her personal life dissected in the media, not much was known about Elizabeth’s role as a mother.

“I don’t think we heard a lot about her as a mother because we don’t tend to think of mothers as so glamorous,” William J. Mann, author of How to Be a Movie Star: Elizabeth Taylor in Hollywood, previously explained. “She was this globetrotting beautiful siren who kept them out of the spotlight – she wasn’t pushing them onto TV shows as some famous parents do. there wasn’t a lot of use of her children in the media.”

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the family has taken notes from Elizabeth’s activism and revealed she inspired how they navigate life in the public eye today. “My grandmother used her fame to her advantage to gain public attention for a disease that people were not only fearful of but often in total denial about,” Elizabeth Carson previously said.

“I work for the Department of Child Protection in New York City, and, I have to say, whenever I hear of a baby born from an HIV+ mother test negative because of advancements in medication and prevention, I am literally brought to tears,” she continued. “I often say a silent thanks to my grandmother because if not for her and other advocates with her shared passion, this may not have been the case today.”