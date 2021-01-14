A post about Elizabeth Olsen? You got it, dude! The little sister to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen has been in the acting biz since the early ’90s, and her style has changed quite a bit since then. The now-31-year-old once admitted that she feels most comfortable in “fitted pants and an oversize blouse,” but that’s not to say she doesn’t own the red carpet, too.

“My style is a bit masculine,” she said in 2017 at the National Gallery of Victoria’s House of Dior: 70 Years of Haute Couture exhibition gala. “I’m not really drawn to feminine prints even though I admire them — when I put them on, I feel like I’m playing dress-up in someone else’s clothes.”

“Lizzie” has been in films ranging from How the West Was Fun to Avengers: Endgame, and she even made a quick appearance on Full House. Still, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between her and the talented twins.

“They always look cool, and I can never tell if they’re wearing a piece they made or if it’s an interesting designer they’ve found,” she gushed at the same event. “To me, it all looks like it belongs in their world.”

Fashion tips aren’t the only things Elizabeth has looked to her famous sisters for. The twins famously live an extremely private life and gave their younger sis advice when it comes to living in the spotlight.

“They’re very tight-lipped — notoriously so — and I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it,” the WandaVision actress said about MK and Ashley during an interview with PhiladelphiaStyle in 2017. “That’s when we’d have conversations. They’d say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do.”

Keep scrolling to see how Elizabeth’s style has changed from teen to timeless and what her wardrobe looks like in her world.