It’s true: Fashion is always changing and what’s “in” this year might be “out” the next — but when your kid recreates one of your most iconic looks of all time then it’s safe to say that your outfit will always be in style!

Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian Hurley, did exactly this when he attended a photo call for Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection: The System in an outfit that was strikingly similar to his mother’s iconic golden safety pin dress by Versace she wore in the ’90s.

Instead of wearing Elizabeth’s dress exactly how she sported it to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, Damian decided to put his own spin on the ensemble and created a male version to the couture outfit. On Thursday, July 25, he showed up to the red carpet event in a black blazer that was adorned with large golden safety pins and, after looking at a few of his photos, we have to say that he looked just as amazing as his gorgeous mom!

The only difference was that Damian’s look was not as revealing as Elizabeth’s. When she first donned the skin-tight gown featuring a low neckline and a high slit, she was criticized for baring too much skin. All of her haters speaking their opinions ultimately forced Elizabeth to speak out and defend herself.

“Unlike many other designers, Versace designs clothes to celebrate the female form rather than eliminate it,” she said at the time, adding that the outfit was gifted to her by the designer because she “couldn’t afford to buy one.”

Thankfully her beau at the time, Hugh Grant, had the garment just laying around his team’s press office so the only thing Elizabeth had to do was to try it on and say yes to the dress! “Hugh’s people told me they didn’t have any evening wear, but there was one item left in their press office,” she recalled. “So I tried it on and that was it.”

As great as Elizabeth looked in her dress back in the day, we have to admit that Damian is rocking his own version too!