Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant broke up 21 years ago, but they’re still just as close as they’ve ever been. The British beauty says that the key is to respect their current lives, even though they’re no longer a couple.

“You know, we went through so much together. But I’ve been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life,” she said of their relationship on the June 3 People in the 90′s podcast.

Stunning Liz, 55, and The Undoing star Hugh, 60, were a couple for 13 years, beginning in 1987. They split up for good in 2000. The pair even managed to weather Hugh’s 1995 scandal where he was arrested in a Los Angeles Police Department sting involving a sex worker.

“We haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship. But we’re always very aware that there are other people in our lives,” she explained.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

“There’s partners, there’s children. You can’t just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are,” The Royals star added.

Two years after their split, Liz gave birth to her only child, son Damian, by late movie producer Steve Bing. She and Hugh were still such good pals that she made the Four Weddings and a Funeral star Damian’s godfather.

Hugh waited until later in life to become a dad but then he did so with gusto as he’s now a father of five. He has two children with London restaurant hostess Tinglan Hong. The pair began dating in early 2011 and welcomed their daughter Tabitha in September of that year.

The pair broke up after a year together, and Hugh embarked on a romance with his future wife, Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein. But he was still drawn to Tinglan. Both women ended up becoming pregnant within a year of each other.

Hugh and Anna — who wed in 2018 — welcomed son John Mungo Grant in September 2012. The About a Boy star and Tinglan’s second child, son Felix, was born on December 29, 2013. Hugh later went on to have two more children with Anna, with their second arrival — a daughter — coming in December 2015.

The birth of their third child in December 2018 was a secret until Elizabeth spilled the news. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Liz casually told host Andy Cohen that Hugh was a brand-new dad. “He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all,” she shared.

On a more serious note, the swimwear designer explained, “He’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”