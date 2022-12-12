Pitch Perfect actress Elizabeth Banks and her husband, Max Handelman, are enjoying the bliss of parenthood! The couple share two sons, Felix and Magnus, whom they welcomed via surrogate. Keep scrolling to learn more about their children.

When Did Elizabeth Banks Become a Mom?

The Modern Family alum and the sportswriter met on their first day of college at the University of Pennsylvania in 1992. Elizabeth and Max got married in 2003 and only strengthened their bond during their three-decades-long romance.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In March 2011, the Massachusetts native announced on her website that she and Max welcomed their first child, Felix, via gestational surrogacy.

“Felix means ‘happy’ and ‘lucky’ in Latin,” she explained about her son’s name. “And true to his name, Felix is a very happy baby and a blessing on our life.”

The pair were elated when they experienced parenthood for the second time in November 2012. Elizabeth took to her website to announce the birth of their youngest son, Magnus.

“Like Felix, Magnus was born via gestational surrogate,” the Charlie’s Angels director penned. “This experience has exceeded all expectations, taught us a great deal about generosity and gratitude and established a relationship that will last a lifetime.”

What Has Elizabeth Banks Said About Parenthood?

At the beginning of her journey as a mom of two, the 30 Rock star admitted she was still adjusting to taking care of her little ones.

“Two is very different from one. When you have one kid, you feel like you can jet set around and you can throw him on the hip and you get your life done,” she told People in January 2013. “You don’t realize how easy one is until you have two. Now I’m really a mom. Oh, I am a mom now! This is for serious — I am responsible for two people now.”

During their first Christmas as a family of four, Elizabeth and Max decided to spend it with their boys without any hired help.

“[We] had no help, no nannies, no babysitters. It was crazy,” she said. “You forget how difficult it is to wake up in the middle of the night, how exhausting it is. I lost all my nails. I did dishes and cleaned bottles for 10 days, so I lost all those nails!”

The Brownstone Productions founders approach parenting as a team while juggling their busy work schedules.

“The last romantic thing Max did for me was [taking] the kids to soccer in the rain while I got a massage for my birthday,” she joked in a March 2019 interview with Closer. “We have a good yin and yang, and a lot of mutual respect.”