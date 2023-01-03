Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.

Who Is Elisabeth Shue’s Husband, Davis Guggenheim?

Elisabeth became a star in her 20s, appearing in films like Back to the Future Part II, Link and Cocktail. During her early years in Hollywood, she briefly dated her Adventures in Babysitting costar Bradley Whitford after working together on the 1987 teen comedy.

“Brad and I became very good friends after Adventures in Babysitting, and I actually ended up going out with him,” she admitted during a September 2021 interview with Vulture, adding, “I’m not sure if he asked me or I asked him.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

After her fling with Brad came to an end, Elisabeth met Davis at a party at a bowling alley in the late ‘80s. At the time, the CSI star was mourning the loss of her older brother, William, who died accidentally during a family vacation. Davis, a film producer, decided to tell the story of the Shue family in the film Gracie, starring Elisabeth and her brother Andrew Shue.

“The movie is Davis’ view of what it was like to be me in my family,” Elisabeth shared during a June 2007 interview with The Globe and Mail. “You think you know more about your family because you’re in it, but actually people on the outside can see more clearly the dynamics. Davis could see how much I disappeared in my family.”

When Did Elisabeth Shue and Davis Guggenheim Get Married?

The Leaving Las Vegas actress and the From the Sky Down director got married in 1994 and welcomed three children together: Miles, Stella and Agnes. The family has remained each other’s biggest supporters. In fact, Elisabeth’s husband was the one who inspired her to go back to college after dropping out of Harvard in the mid-’80s. Davis was directing the documentary Teach about the American education system, influencing his spouse to return to the Ivy League and obtain a bachelor’s degree. Davis was largely inspired to pursue a career as a director and producer in the footsteps of his father, Charles Guggenheim.

“My father is a documentary filmmaker who had made a film about Robert Kennedy from the 1968 convention,” he recalled during an August 2020 interview with Variety. “Kennedy had been assassinated months earlier and they asked him to make a film that played there, and I had a childhood memory of that.”

The Brown University graduate’s other works include producing HBO’s Deadwood and 2006’s An Inconvenient Truth in which he won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. In 2020, he launched the production company Concordia Studio with producer Jonathan King.