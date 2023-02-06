Former host of The View Elisabeth Hasselbeck can always count on her kids to make her smile! The TV personality and her husband, Tim Hasselbeck, are the proud parents of three children: Grace, Taylor and Isaiah.

Elisabeth met her spouse back when they were both students at Boston College. The Survivor alum and the former NFL athlete got married in 2002. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Grace, in April 2005. Six weeks after giving birth, Elisabeth returned to The View, a job she first landed in 2003.

“Grace is amazing,” she gushed about her little girl during her first episode back from maternity leave. “She likes to eat a lot and sleep a lot — just like her father.”

The Hasselbeck family expanded for the second time in November 2007 with the arrival of the couple’s first son, Taylor. Elisabeth returned to The View in January 2008 and announced she was expecting her third child exactly one year later. The pregnancy came as a shock to the lovebirds.

​​“We were thoroughly happy with the surprise of it,” she said on The View in January 2009. “I didn’t even know for two months.”

Isaiah completed the family in August 2009. A few months later, the TV personality revealed she and Tim did not plan on having more kids in the future.

“If something happened and I was pregnant again … I don’t know how that would happen, because I’m clearly avoiding my husband,” she joked during an October 2009 episode of Barbara Walters’ radio show.

After undergoing surgery in 2014 to have a tumor removed from her abdomen, Elisabeth praised her husband for stepping up and taking care of the kids at home.

“He’s the leader at home,” the Fox & Friends cohost told Us Weekly in November 2014. “You know he was a quarterback on the field, he’s a quarterback at our house and I like it that way. Our house works best because of his leadership, and I can be bold, but he’s our general.”

Elisabeth is more than happy with her family of five. The mom of three and her hubby decided to move their family to Tennessee in 2016 after falling in love with the state while visiting. She believed it was the perfect place to plant roots and watch her kids grow up.

“Nashville is a city that has eyes that see other people, the space for kindness and the hands to lift someone up when they need it,” the Rhode Island native told The Tennessean in March 2019. “It’s a place that sees other people, knows they matter and does something about it.”

Keep scrolling to meet Elisabeth and Tim’s three kids.