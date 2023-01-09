HGTV personality Egypt Sherrod has conquered all avenues of the entertainment world! The real estate mogul is quite the fashionista, proving that her style knowledge goes well beyond the interior design space. She’s documented her fabulous beach looks and bikini moments in photos shared on Instagram.

Traveling with her husband, Mike Jackson, has easily become one of Egypt’s favorite hobbies. The Married to Real Estate hosts share kids Kendall and Harper as well as Mike’s eldest daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship. They love bringing their little ones along as they venture to beautiful destinations and embark on breathtaking excursions.

“The more Mike and I travel to other countries, the greater compassion we develop for everyone and everything in the cycle of life,” Egypt captioned a travel montage in January 2023. “We commit to begin our world travels with the kids to make sure they are cultured and hopefully come to understand where they fit in as GLOBAL citizens.”

All of the fun trips that the Sherrod-Jackson crew take are certainly well-deserved! The pair work together to make people’s dreams come true in the real estate world and have only grown a deeper appreciation for each other over the years.

“Working with your spouse has its challenges, but we wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Mike said in a press release in December 2022 ahead of the premiere of the second season of their hit series. “Egypt and I are all in to give families beautiful homes with added value, and it’s our willingness to compromise along the way that makes us a great team both on the job and at home.”

Their incredible connection is always on full display in their steamy beachside pictures snapped during their vacations. The former radio DJ has flaunted her bikini body in colorful ensembles a well as simple silhouettes while her hubby is keen on flashing his abs. In February 2022, Egypt took to Instagram to address claims that she had gotten breast and butt enhancement surgery.

“Body shaming is something we should never do, especially when you have no idea what you’re talking about,” she told her followers in a lengthy post. “When you have a baby over 40, it hits different. … And NO, I did not get implants. I actually got a reduction. But the damn things grew back after Harper. And YES, one day I may get a mommy makeover. But IF I do, it is my decision and I will NOT be shamed over it.”

