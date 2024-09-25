Eduardo Xol Dead: Extreme Makeover Home Edition Star Was 58

Eduardo Xol, perhaps best known for his involvement in the show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, has died. He was 58 years old.

His death was confirmed in a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. His date of death was listed as September 20. According to the press release, he sustained injuries on September 10, ultimately leading to his death.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many,” his family told TMZ in a statement. “We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.”

The Palm Springs Police Department told People that Xol was found with multiple stab wounds in an apartment in Palm Springs, California, after making a call to police saying that he needed help. When police arrived at the scene, Xol was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police told TMZ that Xol “was in serious but stable condition” when he was brought to the hospital.

A 34-year old man named Richard Joseph Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the TV personality’s stabbing and death, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, Gonzales called police to say he had been a victim of assault the night before the stabbing. Police later determined Gonzales was a suspect in the stabbing upon further investigation.

Initially, Gonzales was arrested on an attempted murder charge, but once Xol died, murder charges were accepted by the district attorney’s office, per People. He is currently in police custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, California, and is being held without bail.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tributes poured in from celebrities, fans, family and friends after Xol’s death was announced.

“It’s nearly incomprehensible that I’m writing this post as a goodbye to someone who has been so present, so important in my life. When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb,” Xol’s friend Richard Pérez-Feria wrote in a post on Instagram. “It was impossible to process that information as it didn’t square with my thousands of experiences with him. Please don’t ask me how or why at this point…what matters most is who he was: A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner.”

“The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts,” the post continued. “I want to honor my dear friend and celebrate his life as one that mattered to so many. He certainly mattered to me. Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so. Sadly, tomorrow isn’t promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo. ❤️💔 #eduardoxol #rip.”