Eddie Murphy Is Secretly Henpecked by Wife Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy’s wife, Paige Butcher, has a way of keeping him in line like no other woman before and doesn’t let him get away with anything, an insider exclusively ​tells Closer. Luckily, all appears well in the Murphy household – the couple seems to be all the happier for it!

“Paige is calling the shots and Eddie doesn’t seem to mind at all,” the source reveals. “He lets her rule.”

Eddie, 63, has settled into a comfortable routine with Paige, 44, since the two first got together in 2012. “Paige insists he does his fair share of household chores and doesn’t slink off to hide behind a computer when they want family time,” the insider ​explains. “He just pays for everything and he’s happy to.”

“A happy wife is a happy life is the right slogan for Eddie these days,” says the source.

The marital hierarchy of the house persists even though the Kindergarten Cop actor’s friends “tease that he’s become a bit of a pansy,” the insider ​dishes. “Nobody ever thought they’d see him be a ‘yes’ man, but it’s happened. It’s a head scratcher for his pals, but as long as Eddie’s happy, they are happy.”

“The kids may run amok, but Eddie’s been trained well,” the source continues. “Eddie’s settled into domestic life quite pleasantly and wouldn’t dream of changing a thing.

The Nutty Professor star has previously discussed his home routine with his Aussie-born wife.

“I’m not ashamed to say it: Every night at 6 o’clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud. On Tuesdays, I watch The Masked Singer,” Eddie said while on The New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast on June 29.

“My wife and I, we watch all of those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff,” the actor stated as he continued discussing their TV-watching habits.

“I’m so out of touch. I used to be so hip. I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff,” Eddie said while talking about how out-of-the-loop he is. “I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ She’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s so and so. They’re the biggest thing in the world.’ I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Eddie popped the question to Paige all the way back in September 2018. After six years of engagement, the pair tied the knot in a breezy Caribbean ceremony on July 9. The small to-do hosted only close friends and family. The couple first started dating after meeting on the set of Big Momma’s House 2 six years before that in 2012.

After 14 years together, the two share a daughter, Izzy, 8, and a son Max, 5.

This brings the total for Academy Award Nominee Eddie to 10 children with five women. In addition to the two children from his relationship to Paige, he’s previously fathered Eric, 35, with Paulette McNeely; Bria, 35, Myles, ​31, Shayne, ​29, Zola, 24, Bella, 22, with Nicole Mitchell; Christian, ​33, with Tamara Hood; and Angel, ​17, with Spice Girl Melanie Brown.