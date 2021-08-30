Ed Asner accomplished a lot throughout his lengthy life, including becoming the male actor with the highest number of Emmy wins in Hollywood history. Ed was also successful in his personal life, having married his wife Cindy Gilmore in the late 1990s.

The late Lou Grant star’s marriage with Cindy was his second, as he was previously wed to his first spouse, Nancy Sykes, from 1959 to 1988. The former couple became the parents of their three kids, Matthew Asner, Liza Asner and Kate Asner, throughout their years-long relationship.

Following their split, he dated a few famous women — including Carol Jean Vogelman, with whom he welcomed youngest son Charles Vogelman — before falling in love with Cindy. Ed and Cindy made their romance official when they said “I do” in August 1998.

Over the years, the Mary Tyler Moore Show star and his spouse made a handful of public appearances together, including at the premiere of his hit movie Elf in 2003. The year prior, Ed and Cindy stepped out at the 8th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Though things seemed to be going well for the pair, Ed and Cindy called it quits after nearly a decade when they separated in November 2007. According to Daily Mail, Cindy filed for legal separation at the time, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

The former couple were involved in a bitter split, with Ed threatening to take away Cindy’s alimony payments in 2008. TMZ reported the update at the time, stating the Up voice actor alleged Cindy wasn’t making a big enough effort to support herself.

Despite the report, it was years before Ed and Cindy officially went through with their breakup. Per Daily Mail, the Dead to Me alum filed for divorce in 2015, more than eight years after they initially ended their marriage. Documents revealed they reached some sort of financial settlement by 2009.

Following the split, Ed spent the later years of his life focusing on fatherhood and his Hollywood career. Tragically, the beloved icon died at age 91 on August 29, with his children confirming the news on Twitter. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel,” read the family’s statement. “With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.”

How Old Is Cindy?

Born in 1936, Cindy is currently in his mid-80s. The blonde beauty was six years younger than her ex-husband, who was born on November 15, 1929.

Does Cindy Act?

Similar to Ed, Cindy is also in the entertainment business! However, she isn’t an actress. Per IMDb, she has producing credits for Gypsy and Sister Act.

Does Cindy Have Kids?

Though she didn’t welcome any children with Ed, Cindy is the mom of one to her daughter, Robin Gilmore, per reports. Unfortunately, it’s unclear when Robin was born and who her father is.