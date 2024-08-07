Nine years ago, when the groundbreaking Whole30 diet exploded in popularity, the elimination diet garnered both adoration and frustration for its impressive results and strict rules. Now, in her latest book, The New Whole30, Whole30 cofounder Melissa Urban is making some changes to the program.

“Science is always evolving, leading us to new understandings of the way various foods and ingredients interact with our bodies,” she says. “As the result of our research, we’re eliminating less in this new version of Whole30.”

Try one of these energizing, anti-inflammatory recipes tonight!

Melissa Urban/Penguin Random House LLC.

Salmon, Asparagus and Potatoes

(Serves 2)

2 tbsp. olive oil 1⁄2 tsp. smoked

paprika

1⁄2 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. lemon zest

2 tsp. lemon juice

12 oz. fingerling potatoes, halved

3⁄4 tsp. salt

1⁄2 tsp. pepper

10 to 12 asparagus spears, trimmed

2 (6 oz.) salmon filets

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment. In a bowl, mix 1 tbsp. oil and the next 4 ingredients.

2. Toss potatoes with 11 ⁄2 tsp. oil, 1 ⁄4 tsp. salt and 1 ⁄8 tsp. pepper. Arrange on one side

of pan; roast 15 min. Toss asparagus with remaining oil, 1 ⁄4 tsp. salt and 1 ⁄8 tsp. pepper.

3. Place salmon opposite potatoes. Brush with seasoned oil. Season with remaining salt and pepper. Add asparagus in the middle. Roast 10 to 12 min.

4. Divide salmon, asparagus and pota- toes between 2 plates. Top with vinaigrette*.

*For vinaigrette: In a jar, shake 3 tbsp. olive oil, 2 tbsp. each white wine vinegar, chopped parsley, toasted chopped walnuts, chopped green olives, 1⁄4 tsp. salt and 1⁄4 tsp. pepper.

PER SERVING: 741 cal, 40g protein, 35g carbs, 6g fiber, 4g sugar, 51g fat

Melissa Urban/Penguin Random House LLC.

Curried Pineapple Fried ‘Rice’

(Serves 2)

1⁄3 cup raw cashews 8 oz. boneless pork tenderloin, sliced

2 tsp. curry powder

1 tbsp. ghee

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup trimmed and halved snow peas

1⁄2 cup chopped red bell pepper 3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 (10- to 12-oz.) pkg. frozen cauliflower rice 1 cup cubed fresh pineapple

1⁄4 cup chopped dried apricots 2 tbsp. fish sauce 2 tbsp. coconut aminos

1 ⁄4 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

1. In a large, dry skillet over medium-high, toast cashews 2 min. Set aside.

2. Sprinkle pork with 1 tsp. curry powder and salt. In skillet, heat ghee over medium-high. Add pork and garlic; cook 2 min. Add snow peas, bell pepper and green onions; cook 2 min. more.

3. Add remaining curry powder, next 6 ingredients; cook 2 min. Stir in cashews and cilantro and serve.

PER SERVING: 535 cal, 45g protein, 48g carbs, 16g fiber, 20g sugar, 22g fat