Dylan Dreyer opened up about being a boy mom following an incident involving her youngest son, Russell, that led to him needing stitches.

The Today host wrote, “3 boys and this is our first set of stitches! Never would have bet on Rusty to be the first! Then on to making gluten free hamburger rolls after sopping up Calvin’s cut chin with my tshirt. Boy mom indeed!!” on Instagram on Sunday, June 30.

Dylan, 42, shares Russell, 2, and sons Calvin and Oliver with husband Brian Fichera. The meteorologist posted photos of Russell’s injury, as well as a picture of him smiling after getting stitches. Calvin, 7, was also all smiles in a photo after cutting his chin.

Fans praised Dylan for being a great parent to her three little boys and rolling with the punches.

“Being a boy mom is not for the weak but there is nothing better! Hope he heals quickly! You’re an amazing mama,” one comment under the post read.

Another person wrote, “I love how real you are. Some tv personalities wouldn’t post a pic where there was blood on their shirt or their hair not perfect. Thank you for being a real mom and wife.”

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Last month, Dylan celebrated Mother’s Day along with a special milestone for her eldest son.

“First Holy Communion, family, and Mother’s Day!! What a special weekend!! #soblessed,” she captioned a series of photos of her family on May 12.

While Dylan certainly has her hands full with her three kiddos, she opened up about whether or not she and Brian, 37, hope to have more children in the future.

“I’m not offended because we’ve asked ourselves that same question. Don’t think Brian and I haven’t had that conversation. But it’s like, hell no, we are so done,” she told TODAY.com in November 2022.

“I know my luck and there would be a fourth boy!” she continued.

Currently, Dylan lives in a New York City apartment with her family of five, with all three of her kids sharing one room.

“I’ve got all three kids in one room,” she added. “Four just seems crazy to me.”

Previously, Dylan shared a photo of her kids’ bedroom to shut down critics of her living situation.

“‘You have to move,’ they said. ‘You’ll never fit in your apartment,’ they said. ‘Time for a bigger place,’ they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine … for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates,” the Misty the Cloud author captioned a January 2022 photo on Instagram.

And while she has experienced her fair share of parenting mishaps, Dylan wouldn’t change motherhood for the world.

“I never thought I would love it as much as I do,” she told Hello! Magazine in March 2023. “Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom.”

“When we decided to have children, I used to always want three,” the NBC personality shared. “I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now.”