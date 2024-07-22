Today host Dylan Dreyer’s parenting confessions are always so relatable. The meteorologist gave fans a look at her experience cooking dinner with her three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, at home in a new photo.

“I was in a rush making dinner last night and all 3 boys asked to help cut up the veggies. I took a deep breath and said, ‘Sure! Why not?’ Dinner was a little delayed but who cares … we had a great moment together! I can be quick to say no to their requests, but sometimes it’s easier and more fun for everyone to just say yes!” she captioned the picture, which was posted on Instagram on July 19.

Dylan, 42, shares her kids with her husband, Brian Fichera, whom she wed in 2012. Fans loved seeing how real she is about her life at home with her three boys.

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

“Mom of the year!!!!!!” one person commented on the post, while another wrote, “Such a good mom to those three adorable boys!”

Dylan, who has been raising her boys in her NYC apartment with her spouse, recently admitted that she wouldn’t be opposed to moving overseas with her family.

“I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to London] and my life revolves around my kids. And Calvin with having celiac disease,” she told Hello! Magazine earlier this month after covering the Royal Ascot. “You know, it’s honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it’s hard to feed him sometimes and I just it would be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there.”

Dylan revealed Calvin’s celiac diagnosis in May 2023. After making changes to her eldest child’s diet, she was happy to announce that he was doing a lot better.

“I’m happy to report that since we took gluten out of Calvin’s diet, his hair’s not falling out anymore. He has no rashes. His ear doesn’t hurt. He has no headache, and his stomach doesn’t hurt,” she told People at the time.

She was in awe of how much easier it was to shop for celiac-friendly and inexpensive groceries during her time in the U.K. Dylan also admitted that one of the main differences between NYC and London is how much quieter it is.

“I’m a little more introverted. I think maybe that’s why I’m drawn to London … what I also love when I go out to London is a lot of the green space and just getting to walk around and wander and people watch!” she said.

But for now, it doesn’t look like the mom of three is planning to leave her Big Apple abode any time soon. In January 2022, she shared a look at the bedroom that her sons all share in the apartment. The room is complete with bunk beds and, at the time, a crib for Russell, now 2.

“‘You have to move,’ they said. ‘You’ll never fit in your apartment,’ they said. ‘Time for a bigger place,’ they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine…for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates,” she wrote in her caption.