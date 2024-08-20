Dylan Dreyer’s talents aren’t just limited to hosting Today. The meteorologist showed off her hidden singing talent during an episode celebrating cohost Al Roker’s 70th birthday.

In the Tuesday, August 20, broadcast, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin read poems to Al in honor of his special day. Dylan, 43, has been on vacation, but joined the broadcast via video to sing Al a special song.

The tune was inspired by the cartoon Animaniacs, which Al and Dylan love. “Hi Al, happy 70th birthday. I am so bummed I am not there to celebrate in person but I’ve got the next best thing,” she said before breaking out into song. A graphic popped up on the screen with the anchors’ faces on it that said “Al-imaniacs.”

“The third hour is my family. I’m the little sister Dyl,” she sang. “Just for fun we ramble when we’ve got some time to kill. They wrap us to stop talking when producers had their fill but we ignore and it’s a bore and now you know the drill.”

After the song was over, Dylan blew Al a kiss and told him she loved him. He called the song “impressive.”

“Wow,” he said. “Not just the writing but the delivery.” The Today cohosts all agreed that Dylan’s video was going to be “hard to top.”

Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

During the special episode, Al also got a sweet birthday message from his wife, Deborah Roberts.

“My dear Albie,” she said in a touching video. “You are the rainbow in our lives. I can’t tell you how blessed we all feel to have you in them. Here’s to another dance around the sun. And hoping nothing but warmth, and maybe an occasional shooting stars. Okay, enough of those universe analogies. Happy, happy, happy 70th birthday, dear.”

“I’m very blessed,” he said after watching the clip. “Thank you.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams later presented Al with the key to the city.

“You have opened the key to our hearts, … you have been a real New Yorker,” he said. “It represents the city on a whole, 8.3 million people. I always tell folks, there’s only two types of Americans: Those who live in New York and those who wish they could.”

“Wow. This is quite … I never imagined a kid from Queens getting the key to the city,” Al said of the honor. “I love this city, I grew up here, … my dad was a New York City bus driver in Brooklyn. So this means so very much.”

The Today crew then surprised Al with a birthday cake, to which he was grateful for.

“Thank you,” he said of the gesture. “You are the gift that keeps giving. Thank you. I love you all.”

The past few years have been a rollercoaster for Al, who faced a number of health issues.

“After illnesses from a year and a half ago, I’m so grateful to be here,” the weathercaster told viewers. “My dad didn’t make 70, but I know that he wanted me to bypass that. And here we are, so I can not be happier.”