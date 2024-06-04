Dylan Dreyer gave fans a glimpse of the adorably decorated bedroom that her three sons share in the family’s NYC apartment. The Today host posted a video while making the beds in the room with her kids, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, pitching in.

“And that’s how it’s done. Way more fun for some than for me!” she wrote alongside the clip on Instagram on June 1.

The boys were seen playing around in the piles of pillows and snoozing on the quilt while Dylan, 42, made the beds. Calvin, 7, Oliver, 4, and Russell, 2, sleep in three bunk beds that are held together by a modern white wooden frame. Their room is decked out in colorful framed pictures as well as star stickers that were placed on the wall above the top bunk.

In the past, Dylan hit back at critics who said that her apartment was not big enough for her growing kids.

“‘You have to move,’ they said. ‘You’ll never fit in your apartment,’ they said. ‘Time for a bigger place,’ they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine … for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the boys’ bedroom in January 2022.

The meteorologist shares her children with her husband, Brian Fichera, whom she married in 2012. Dylan once explained an important lesson she learned about parenting from Today guest Julia Roberts.

“Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda [Kotb] about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day,” she told TODAY Parents in November 2022.

“There are days where I just feel like I don’t want to put in the extra effort. I just want to get to bedtime. I just need [them] to go to sleep,” she admitted. “It makes me feel so much better that everybody has that moment at some point.”

Dylan often bonds with Hoda, 59, who is a mom of daughters Haley and Hope, about parenting.

“Our kids are basically the same age,” the weather forecaster said. “You want someone who can commiserate with you for a minute as opposed to, ‘Oh, that happened to my kids a long time ago. You’ll be fine.’ I don’t want to hear that it’ll be fine. Just let me vent for a second.”