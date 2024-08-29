Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence in Napa Valley, California, Closer can confirm via jail records.

The arrest took place on Thursday, August 29, in the early morning hours. He was booked into Napa County Jail on a felony domestic violence charge.

It was not immediately made clear who else was involved in the incident. According to California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), “PC makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Artem, 42, is married to former WWE superstar Nikki Garcia, formerly known by her stage name, Nikki Bella. She wrestled with her twin sister, Brie Garcia, formerly known as Brie Bella, in the WWE for more than a decade before retiring.

A rep for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that “deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a location in the town of Yountville shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. An arrest was made at the scene, and injuries were reportedly involved.” The sheriff’s rep also said that “the victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality.”

Nikki, 40, and Artem wed in August 2022, which was documented on E!’s Nikki Bella Says I Do. They first met when they were paired together on DWTS in September 2017 for season 25. After the Incomparable author broke up with John Cena for the final time in July 2018, speculation grew that she was dating Artem.

After months of speculation, the pair confirmed their relationship in early 2019 when they posted together on Instagram for the first time. He proposed to her that same year in France.

In January 2020, Nikki announced she and Artem were expecting their first child together. The pair welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020. On July 31, the duo celebrated Matteo’s 4th birthday.

“Oh my sweet, sweet Love. My heart and soul. My entire world. The moment I gave birth to you everything changed for the better. I became better. No greater purpose I have in the world now than you,” Nikki wrote in an Instagram tribute.

Just hours before Artem’s arrest, Nikki shared a post in her Instagram Stories about getting a facial at Nude Medical Aesthetics in Napa.

Nikki Garcia/ Instagram

The pair had also recently just celebrated their wedding anniversary two days ago. To mark the occasion, Nikki posted a video with Artem with lyrics to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in the caption.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨ Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you! ❤️‍🔥” she wrote.

In the days prior to his arrest, Artem also shared a tribute to Nikki for their anniversary on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out you,” he wrote alongside photos from their wedding. “You are my everything.”