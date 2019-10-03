OK, Dwayne Johnson — a.k.a. “The Rock” — has to be the sweetest celebrity ever! He wished one of his fans a happy 100th birthday through a video message that he made for the grand occasion.

“It’s The Rock!” the birthday girl, Marie Grover, exclaims in the clip as he begins to sing to her. “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday, dear Marie Grover, who turns 100 years old today and I’m so honored that she’s my fan. Happy birthday to you.”

Shutterstock

Dwayne, 47, finished off the song by blowing two air kisses to his No. 1 fan and after that he said a few heartwarming words to Maria.

“I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honored by the way … that you’re a fan and I believe you’re in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia. I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life,” he gushed. “I, and I’m sure everyone around you right now, I’m very happy you were born and I’m so happy and honored to send you this message, Marie Grover. Now, wonderful, you can eat cake, you can get drunk. You’re gonna’ have the best time, party hard!”

Marie’s granddaughter, Jamie Klingler, shared the sweet video to Twitter on Wednesday, October 2, and its already been viewed over 700,000 times. In the caption, Jamie wrote, “Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen.”

Shutterstock

When The Rock reshared the video to his official Twitter account, he admitted that he misses his own grandmother very terribly. “Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong,” he wrote.

As one of the sweetest actors around, Dwayne isn’t afraid to gush about the people he cares about on social media. On Friday, May 24, he congratulated his daughter Simone for graduating high school.

“Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound,” he said via Instagram. “I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.”

Dwayne is such a great guy!