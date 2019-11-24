Talk about a wedding gift! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his Jumanji: The Next Level costar Danny DeVito decided to make a couple’s special day that more memorable by crashing it.

“I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with DeVito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE,” the former wrestler, 47, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 24. Dwayne goes on to explain what the actors decided to do while on a break from press duties for their latest film.

“We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of ‘Jumanji’ work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding,” the A-lister said. The clip then shows the famous duo arriving to surprise the bride and groom. Take a look at the incredible video below!

In the clip, Dwayne and the Matilda actor, 75, take a moment to sing Nat King Cole‘s version of “Unforgettable.” “It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong,” the Hobbs & Shaw costar continued in the caption. “Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family.”

Fans were loving the sweet gesture, as they took to the comments section to respond. “The Rock is amazing,” one person said. “Wedding Crashers II starring Dwayne Johnson & Danny DeVito,” another person said, referring to a sequel to the 2005 classic comedy.

After singing it up, the Hollywood stars decided to hand down some advice to the groom for a happy marriage. “Five words that Danny and I live by: ‘Yes honey, you are right,'” Dwayne joked in the video.

“Absolutely,” Danny agreed, laughing. So funny! The Taxi alum is no stranger to handing out wise words — he once shared the greatest life lesson he’s ever learned. “I think the best thing to do is to keep your mind on the positive,” Danny exclusively told Closer Weekly. “You have to be aware and educated. If something tickles your fancy and you say something, well I want to find out about what’s going on in the world today with the politics or with health or with science or with all these things.”

It is just so great to see Dwayne and Danny pouring joy into the lives of people.