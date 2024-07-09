Dustin Hoffman Kisses Wife Lisa Hoffman in Rare Outing [Photos]

During the July 5 outing, Dustin, 86, and Lisa, 69, sat in the Royal Box at the tennis tournament, along with members of the royal family and celebrities like Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.
2 of 5
Sharing Laughs
The Rain Man actor shared a laugh with his wife, whom he married in 1980. They previously attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together late last year.
3 of 5
Rare Appearance
Back in March, Dustin and Lisa brought their grandsons to the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4, the animated film in which he voices the character Master Shifu.
4 of 5
Showing PDA
The longtime couple shared a smooch in this photo as they watched the game. They share kids Jake, Rebecca, Maxwell and Ali. He is also a dad to kids Karina and Jenna from his marriage to his first wife, Anne Byrne.
5 of 5
One for the Books
Dustin and Lisa’s love story has been admired by many, as they knew they would get married after going on just one date.
“That first look, and I knew,” she once said. “Dustin asked how many children I wanted. I said six, and he said he already had two, so four would be fine. And that’s exactly how it played out.”