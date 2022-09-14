Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.

Much of Duff’s decision to move away from Hollywood stemmed from his experience growing up in the small town of Sandwich, Massachusetts.

“We have three stoplights in Sandwich. It’s a small, pretty rural place. It’s just where I’m the most comfortable,” he told People in April 2022. “There were a lot of things when Josephine was born, like growing up amongst nature, that I just wanted to make sure that she grew up with.”

Duff spontaneously proposed to Johnna back in 2018. Since it was unplanned, he tied a piece of butcher’s twine around her finger in the place of a ring. The couple, who met on Tinder in 2016, wed in a stunning ceremony at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles in front of 250 guests in January 2019.

Later that year, Duff shared on Instagram that he and his wife purchased a new home. “I’m not mad at the view,” he captioned a photo from his upstairs window. The photo teased a sprawling backyard full of greenery. Since then, the Ace of Cakes alum has shared several glimpses of the property with his followers.

The Kids Baking Championship judge made sure to add a ton of personal touches around the house before his little girl arrived. He even built the wooden table in the kitchen, one of his favorite rooms in the house. Duff spends a lot of time in the colorful room, creating new recipes, sharing sweet memories with his daughter and chatting with his followers on social media.

One thing Josephine has in common with her dad is a love for music! The youngster enjoys watching Sesame Street and dancing along to the songs in the living room. Duff, a longtime musician, also has his own area of the home full of instruments where he can jam out.

“Josephine will dance at the drop of a hat,” the doting dad wrote on Instagram in December 2021. “She danced in the hardware store yesterday, she danced at the grocery store. I set up our new record player and she danced while she was eating dinner. We have dance parties while I’m working out.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Duff’s beautiful home.