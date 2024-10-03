Property Brother Drew Scott is living a life of pure bliss with his two kids, Parker and Piper, and his wife, Linda Phan. The doting dad recently shared the cutest photos of his son in the family’s California home.

“What’s the best way to kick the tires of a new purchase? Sit on it!” Drew, 46, captioned a set of photos of Parker, 2.

In one photo, the tot sat on top of a ball in the backyard, while wearing a pair of yellow rain boots and a raincoat. In two other pictures, the little one attempted to sit inside of a flower pot while playing in the living room in a comfy outfit.

“I totally do this too,” Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott, wrote in comment underneath the post.

Drew and Linda, 39, welcomed Parker in May 2022 on their fourth wedding anniversary. He opened up about experiencing fatherhood a few months later.

“It unlocks a side you didn’t know you had,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022.

“You think you know,” the HGTV personality shared. “I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

Courtesy of Drew Scott/Instagram

In May, they became a family of four when Piper was born. “We are over the moon,” Drew said in a post on Drew & Jonathan in June. “Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable.”

The dad of two said that Parker was already leaning into the role of being a big brother.

“He’s curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous,” Drew said. “We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours.”

Courtesy of Drew Scott/Instagram

He also revealed some of the advice he received about welcoming a daughter.

“It’s actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “Some people say that it’s the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper.”

Drew revealed that his two kids get along great with Jonathan’s fiancée Zooey Deschanel’s two kids, Elsie and Charlie.

“We were visiting our parents’ house the other day, and Drew and Linda were there with their kids,” Jonathan, 46, told Collider in August. “Our kids love little kids, so they were with Parker and they drew him pictures. Actually, it was so funny because Charlie, our 7-year-old, loves to break-dance, and so he would do a move, and then Parker would mimic the move and do the same thing. It was so funny.”