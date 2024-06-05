Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their second child together! The Property Brothers star and his spouse announced the arrival of their baby girl on their website on Wednesday, June 5.

Drew and Linda’s daughter, whom they named Piper Rae, was born on May 21. She joins the couple’s eldest child, Parker James, who was born in May 2022. Parker is already loving his role as a big brother.

“He’s curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous,” Drew said in Drew & Jonathan. “We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours.”

The duo were so excited to add a little girl to the family!

“It’s actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad,” Drew shared. “Some people say that it’s the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper.”

And, of course, the HGTV personality had some hilarious commentary about parenting, something he has become quite well known for since becoming a dad.

“I was proud that in the past two years, Parker had never peed on me while changing him,” he told the outlet. “Piper has already peed on me twice!”

They did not share a photo of their daughter’s face online just yet, but Linda and Drew did share a cute snap of them holding their baby girl’s hand.

Drew and Linda previously opened up about their experience with infertility before getting pregnant with Parker.

“I think for us, the whole thing was we were so lost,” Drew told People in April 2022. “We were trying for years, we wanted to have kids for years and with no success. It was a lack of education, not having the right support, the right professionals around us.”

Drew has always wanted to be a dad, and was thrilled when his eldest child was born.

“I knew I’ve wanted to have kids since I was a kid,” the TV personality said. “But then I got really busy with work and I love what I do. I love helping other families. But I realized twelve years had gone by of doing that when we’d sort of sidelined starting our own family. I’m really glad we made that decision now and we have the support to make it happen.”