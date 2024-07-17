Drew Carey may have to contend with some unusual and unruly contestants on The Price Is Right, but he’s got nothing to worry about when it comes to himself.

Sources exclusively tell Closer that the TV personality, 66, continues to adhere to a squeaky-clean lifestyle that’s seen him turn things around from rock bottom.

“He totally overhauled his life, ditched the booze binges and cut back on the bad habits altogether,” an insider says of the comedian, actor and game show host who has previously been open about his experience with depression.

“Sure, he enjoys a burger and fries once in a while like everyone, but the key thing now is that it’s all in moderation and those demons that previously haunted him have long gone,” adds the source.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America West

Drew, who shed more than 80 pounds by limiting carbs in his diet and regularly working out at the gym, revealed that his dramatic slim down led him to no longer have type 2 diabetes.

“I’m not diabetic anymore,” he declared during a July 2010 interview with People. “No medication needed.”

He was also happy to report that he felt “way better” after his weight loss. “I’m not taking my shirt off at the pool but, yeah, I lost a few pounds,” he told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024. “And I got a few more to lose.”

Closer‘s source says that these days, “Drew looks great,” adding, “He’s slimmed down and more energetic than he’s ever been. He’s managed to reverse his diabetes on top of it. But it doesn’t end there. It’s an ongoing process. He keeps up with his workouts and maintains his mental health by reading and re-reading self-help books.”

The insider continues, “He used to be a sad, overweight, depressed character who drank too much and ate horribly and didn’t think his life was worth a handful of beans, but now his positive outlook is an inspiration to all his friends.”

During a January 2024 appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Drew addressed his mental health struggles as a teenager, including just how bad things became.

“Two suicide attempts,” he said of the incidents, which occurred when he was 18 and in his early 20s. “I think that suicide attempts were calls for help. I was so mad that everybody was having a good time, and I was just tired of my life and who’s gonna miss me? I have a lot of that still. Like who’s gonna miss me type of thing.”

He continued, “I think when, yeah, like, a lot of times I think to myself. Like, if I die, I’m just gonna have my body cremated. No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff. You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?”

Things eventually turned around for Drew. According to Today, he previously told Access Hollywood, “I learned how to believe in myself. Learned how to set goals, you know, self-help books man. I just read every single one I can get a hold of and I still do. I read that stuff all the time still. I am always coming out bigger, better, stronger and happier.”