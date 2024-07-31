Drew Carey was caught chowing down on greasy fries and a triple-decker sandwich — as concerned sources exclusively tell Closer the Price Is Right host is still reeling over rumors his game show is fixed.

“He’s usually so careful about what he eats, so it’s very concerning to see him with such a huge plate of food,” an insider says. “It rings the alarm bells for people who care about him.”

The 66-year-old stand-up comic recently dropped 80 pounds after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes by cutting carbs and doing cardio. But the admitted yo-yo dieter claims he hopes to slim down further.

However, the source says his plate at Swingers Diner in Los Angeles on July 11 told a different tale.

“It seems like he’s slipping back into his old bad habits,” the insider confides.

Drew has come under fire with viewers of The Price Is Right who’ve accused him of favoring select contestants, which he denies.

“Drew and all the producers are very clear nothing on the show is rigged. But he feels attacked — and when he’s upset, his coping mechanism in the past has been food,” the insider shares. “He could end up piling all the weight back on and putting his health in danger!”