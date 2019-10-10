We know we’re not the only ones who are super excited that Drew Barrymore is getting her own talk show! The 44-year-old actress admitted that she’s “thrilled and honored” to become a talk show host.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Drew gushed to Variety. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

At the network, everyone is equally thrilled to have Drew join their ranks, including COO and CFO Steven LoCascio.

“Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air — her show will energize any station’s lineup,” he said. “We’re looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020.”

Along with being a host, Drew — will also serve as an executive producer on the show — and Peter, the president of CBS Television Stations, couldn’t be more happy that she is on their team.

“We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years,” Peter said. “We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers.”

We can’t wait for the premiere of Drew’s new show — especially after Netflix cancelled Santa Clarita Diet! As a mom of two and a successful business woman, Drew will have a lot to talk about on her upcoming program. She actually been keeping her fingers crossed in the hopes that everything will go well.

“Drew’s hoping her new talk show is a hit,” an insider recently told Closer Weekly about the actress’ new project. “After a failed attempt to launch a talk show with Ellen DeGeneres‘ production company a few years ago, she’s got her fingers crossed that this is her time.”

“Drew’s always wanted to have a show to bring on new and old friends, talk about art, books, movies, hot topics, life changes and being a parent,” the source added. “She’ll bring friends on like Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate and Adam Sandler. This is definitely one of Drew’s dream projects.”

We, for one, can’t wait!